33-year-old AEW star "is a loose cannon," cautions Mark Briscoe (Exclusive)

The AEW roster has many stars in it with varying personalities. According to ROH legend Mark Briscoe, one of those names is apparently very unpredictable, which could prove to be the reason for him winning at Revolution.

With AEW Revolution right around the corner, the community is buzzing about predictions about the matches. One of the biggest matches to be scheduled is undoubtedly the one between Hangman Adam Page and MJF. The two will attempt to take down each other in what is sure to be a grueling fight.

Speaking about who he thinks will win in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Mark Briscoe stated:

"I mean, Adam Page is a loose cannon. He is absolutely a very dangerous man... If I am a betting man, and I am putting money on this match, I am going with Adam Page just because, because of that. Because he is so unpredictable. He is so aggressive. He is so highly skilled now. " [5:24 onwards]

The AEW star also praised MJF

Despite Mark Briscoe thinking that Adam Page will win at AEW Revolution, he is not entirely convinced that MJF doesn't have a chance.

Speaking in the same interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Mark explained:

"Don't at all think for a second I am sliding MJF. Because as much of a scallywag and a sc*mbag that he can be, MJF is a very talented professional wrestler. He is very talented, he is very smart. He is very smart. He will bend the rules until they are about to break, and then he will ease up just so he is not disqualified, or he will break the rules when there ain't nobody looking." [6:09 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see who comes out on top at Revolution.

