33-year-old star discloses the real reason behind signing with Tony Khan's AEW instead of WWE

AEW star Anthony Ogogo has given his reasoning for choosing to sign with Tony Khan rather than signing with WWE.

The former Olympian retired from boxing in March 2019 before beginning his journey as a pro wrestler and officially signing for AEW in October 2019 as the company's first developmental wrestler.

Since then, he has become a staple of the British independent scene, as well being a featured member of The Factory alongside Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo and Q.T. Marshall.

Anthony decided to choose AEW despite the fact that the company wasn't even a year old at the time of his signing. So what possessed him to make that choice? Here's what he had to say on Cultaholic's Desert Island Graps:

"I chose to go to AEW because I love the sports-based product, that's what I like. I got, not told off, but I did a tweet recently and I haven't been to AEW recently while we figure things out, not on TV, I've been doing Elevation, gaining experience, getting better, and honing my craft." [H/T Fightful]

However, Ogogo stated that he gets frustrated with his lack of TV time, but trusts Tony Khan and QT Marshall in the process, and knows he has to work hard to achieve greatness in All Elite Wrestling.

"I really trust QT and Tony Khan and trust where I'm at and that they're going to bring me through at the right time and I'll get the chance when it's the right time in my development and my career. I do get frustrated because I am away from my family a lot and I am in a country that I don't like being in, working hard for this dream and I want to get these chances." [H/T Fightful]

Anthony Ogogo has only lost one match in his AEW career

Despite signing for the company in 2019, Anthony Ogogo has only had his shoulders pinned to the mat on a single occasion. However, that occasion has become one of the most controversial storylines in AEW history.

At the 2021 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, the Englishman faced Cody Rhodes in the biggest match of his career. However, the build-up to the match left a sour taste in people's mouths.

In the lead-up to the event, the "American Nightmare" renamed himself the "American Dream" in honour of his late father Dusty Rhodes, essentially turning the rivalry into the USA vs. the UK.

Surprisingly, this led to Rhodes picking up the win over Ogogo at Double or Nothing, a move that did not go down well with fans.

Anthony did gain a measure of revenge shortly after, winning a tag team match against Rhodes and Lee Johnson with Q. T. Marshall by his side on the June 4th 2021, edition of Dynamite.

