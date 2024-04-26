34-year-old former champion suspended by AEW

A 34-year-old former AEW World Tag Team Champion revealed that he was suspended in what is not so shocking. Many fans see this star as controversial, given his off-the-cuff promos.

The star in question is The Acclaimed member Max Caster. A fan asked Caster on social media if he was still with the company. The star answered in the positive but said that he was suspended.

He wrote:

“I am suspended.”

The reason for his suspension is not known. However, it could be assumed that it was because he partially said some X-rated words on the mic last week on television at Dynasty Zero Hour. Thankfully, his tag team partner, Anthony Bowens took the mic away from him before he could say it out loud.

Max Caster expresses frustration with his AEW booking

Max Caster is known to be a loudmouth when it comes to the mic on AEW. However, that doesn't stop there, as he has now voiced frustrations over his booking.

In doing so, he has also taken a veiled dig at Jay White. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn lost their trios titles to Bullet Club Gold at AEW Dynasty pay-per-view in a trios title unification match. That match took place on the Zero Hour, which was a surprising move given the calibre of the stars.

Caster took to X social media platform to voice his frustration and, in the process, took a shot at Jay White. Responding to a fan, he wrote:

"That’s what I’m saying! Wrestling against Jay White has relegated us to the pre show!"

After the match, the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship and the World Trios Championship were unified, as it was announced before the event took place. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the two groups now that the titles have changed hands.