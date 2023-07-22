34-year-old former WWE champion extends jaw-dropping winning streak to 32-0 

A former WWE champion has once again prevailed in her latest title match.

Athena had put on dominant performances ever since she dethroned Mercedes Martinez back in December last year. Each of her title defenses has firmly reinforced her utter superiority in the ring, defeating the likes of Emi Sakura and Lady Frost. This week, however, the former NXT Women's Champion faced her most formidable challenge yet in the form of Willow Nightingale at Death Before Dishonor.

While Athena had once defeated Willow, she appeared confident during her entrance. The two started brawling immediately as the bell rang, pummelling each other. The match looked to go either way, with the stars kicking out of their respective finishers.

In the end, the former WWE Superstar was able to choke out Willow Nightingale in a submission hold, thereby retaining her title. The post-match segment saw them both provide each other a look of respect, with Willow extending her hand as the show went off-air.

While Athena's win has once again provided a testament to her strength, it remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE Superstar down the line.

