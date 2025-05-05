  • home icon
  34-year-old star breaks silence after a big loss on AEW Dynamite last week

34-year-old star breaks silence after a big loss on AEW Dynamite last week

By Marc Middleton
Modified May 05, 2025 18:40 GMT
AEW fans cheer the action at Dynamite
AEW fans cheer the action at Dynamite (Photo Credits: allelitewrestling.com, ShopAEW on X)

AEW is headed for its seventh annual Double Or Nothing event, and tension is high as members of the roster hope to secure a spot at the flagship pay-per-view. Dynamite and Collision are must-see TV for the All Elite die-hards this time of year, and last week's show is still a hot debate. A fan-favorite star is causing a bit of a stir with his remarks on a current champion.

Dynamite aired live from Norfolk, VA's Chartway Arena for the fourth time last Wednesday. An All-Star tag team match saw Ricochet join The Elite's Kazuchika Okada, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson to defeat Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight, and Kenny Omega. The 26-minute opener ended with Okada pinning Briscoe.

Bailey riled up some fans on his latest YouTube vlog, seen below, featuring behind-the-scenes footage from Dynamite. The three-time TNA X-Division Champion recalled hitting his spinning thrust kick on Okada.

"I did ultimately lose that exchange, but I did end up spinning-thrust-kicking Okada right in the face, which was pretty nice pretty cool moment. I'll be honest gotta be pretty happy with that one and also Kevin Knight and I are really finding our footing as a tag team, so I hope that we keep that going," Mike Bailey said. [H/T to Fightful]
Speedball and The Rainmaker have shared the ring just three times in their careers, and all three with Bailey vs. Okada were 8-man tag team matches. Okada's team won at a DDT event in 2018, Bailey's team won at an NJPW show in 2023, and Okada's crew was victorious again on Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup for this week

AEW is headed to the Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI, for Wednesday's Dynamite. Below is the updated lineup:

  1. Renee Paquette hosts a sit-down interview with Jamie Hayter
  2. Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli
  3. The Young Bucks and Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe, Swerve Strickland, and Mike Bailey

AEW is also advertising appearances by Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, MJF, and Mercedes Moné. The company will return to the same venue on Thursday for a special live Collision episode on TBS.

Marc Middleton

Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.

Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.

Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
