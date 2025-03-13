34-year-old star officially issues apology after embarrassing moment at AEW Revolution 2025

A 34-year-old star was involved in an embarrassing moment at AEW Revolution 2025. She has now issued an apology.

Ad

Damaris Lewis plays the role of Bab's Wingo in the movie Queen of the Ring, which was released earlier this month. As a result, she and her co-star Kelli Berglund, and director Ash Avildsen were present at AEW Revolution.

During the show, Tony Schiavone interviewed the cast of the movie, when Lewis made a remark regarding the pre-determined nature of pro wrestling matches. Several fans took to social media to condemn her for undermining the physical toll that athletes put their bodies through, day in and day out, and also the storytelling involved in the business.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Lewis apologized for the incident and admitted that her words were different from what she intended to say.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

“First and foremost, I completely, completely take accountability for how it came out. That was not how it was intended, so I’m sorry—it came out way wrong,” she said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Damaris Lewis clarified her comments at AEW Revolution 2025 during the press tour

Given how passionate wrestlers and fans are about the wrestling business, Damaris Lewis' comments rubbed many of the AEW talents and enthusiasts the wrong way. There were even reports of audible groans backstage, as many of the talents felt that her comments undermined their work.

Realizing the impact her statement had on the industry, Lewis tried to explain what she meant during the press tour. She explained that she was inspired by the winning mindset pro wrestlers have, but she had a very short time to formulate an answer in the arena and blurted out something she didn't intend to.

Ad

“I’ve been reiterating the statement that I learned from pro wrestlers that you guys carry something in you that says, all the time, ‘I’m gonna win, I’m gonna win, I’m gonna win.’ It’s been incredibly inspiring to me. So, having a very short time period to think about an answer in the arena, that’s what came out of my mouth, and when I heard it back, I too was also like, ehh. That’s not what I meant.” [H/T Ringside News]

Ad

It will be interesting to see whether this apology from Damaris Lewis will be enough to satisfy wrestling fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback