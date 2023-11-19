34-year-old star reveals why he didn't leave AEW - "I owe it to Tony Khan" 

It's no secret that AEW has a stacked roster. This comes as both a blessing and a curse, as several performers may not receive as many opportunities as they desire. One such underutilized talent on the roster is Anthony Ogogo. He recently disclosed that he chose to extend his deal with AEW as he owed it to Tony Khan and fans for showing faith in him.

Ogogo is a former boxer who won a Bronze medal for Britain in the 2012 Olympics. He later transitioned to wrestling and struck a deal with All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

However, Anthony Ogogo's career hasn't panned out the way he and his fans would have wanted it to. Apart from a marquee match with Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing 2021, Ogogo's career has been marred by injuries.

In a recent chat with Fightful Wrestling, the 34-year-old revealed the reason he renewed his contract with AEW earlier this year was because he wanted to live up to the expectations fans and Tony Khan have for him. He also mentioned that he liked the company's atmosphere and those working under its umbrella.

"I could have been off, I could have went elsewhere when my contract expired last year. But I feel I owe it to AEW, I owe it to Tony Khan, I owe it to AEW fans that have invested in me thus far to show them what I can do and how big I can get. So essentially, I like it here. I like the people here. I hope, I really hope that here I can get on the path to show what I can do," he said.

Anthony Ogogo is craving for more opportunities in AEW

Elsewhere in the chat, Ogogo stated that he was hoping for his phone to ring and to be called in for work soon. He believes he's one of the most "enigmatic" performers in the business, and that is starkly different from other British performers like Will Ospreay and PAC, who are more high-flyers.

"Now they’ve got two shows, there’s more TV time. I’m ready to go. I’m by the fire, waiting for the phone to call. When it calls, I’m gonna answer it, show up, do my job. I genuinely believe I’m one of the most enigmatic wrestlers in the world. I think there’s nothing out there like me. You’ve got British guys like Will Ospreay, who’s unbelievable. I don’t do what he does. Pac, I don’t do what he does. What I can do and the legitimacy that I bring from my former career, I think there’s a gap in the industry and I think it can be filled by a handsome, 6’2, 228 pound figure. I know you’re busy, so you can’t do it. So I’ll do it instead," Ogogo said.

Anthony Ogogo last competed for AEW in a dark match on the 4th November edition of Collision, where he defeated Jon Cruz.

