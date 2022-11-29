34-year-old star seemingly calls out AEW World Champion MJF

At AEW Full Gear, MJF dethroned Jon Moxley to become the new World Champion. With the promotion's top title around his waist, Friedman has a huge target on his back. Within less than two weeks of winning the title, Wardlow may have his eyes on the world championship.

Wardlow started his AEW career by being the muscle of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. After almost two years, Mr. Mayhem betrayed his then-boss MJF and defeated him to earn a full-time contract with the promotion.

Wardlow seemingly wants to renew their rivalry, and this time, he may capture the top prize in AEW. The Master of The Powerbomb Symphony has held gold before in the form of the TNT Title.

The new AEW World Champion has been posting pictures of his workout on social media, claiming no one can reach his level. Wardlow recently posted a picture of him after a workout and seemingly took a shot at The Devil.

"Chest day #betterthanwho? 😏, " Wardlow tweeted.

One of MJF's many catchphrases is "I'm better than you, and you know it." With Wardlow using the hashtag "#Betterthanwho," he is clearly taking a shot at the new world champion.

Fans react to Wardlow mocking MJF on Twitter

The wrestling world wondered if the 34-year-old seemingly took shots at his former boss and they were beyond excited for the two to renew their feud.

People mentioned that he was better than The Devil and had all the potential to dethrone the world champion.

Ant @Newington69 🏻 @RealWardlow Give it a year and destroy MJF for the title @RealWardlow Give it a year and destroy MJF for the title 🙌🏻

People praised Mr. Mayhem for maintaining a good physique. Some fans were curious about his workout routine.

Rob Lee @Rob_Lee85 @RealWardlow I want to know what homies weekly gym routine looks like. Monster! @RealWardlow I want to know what homies weekly gym routine looks like. Monster!

The widow of Mr. Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber, reacted to Mr. Mayhem's tweet with an interesting gif.

Fans also had other potential opponents that Wardlow could wrestle.

Dwaynegeezy @dwayne94486770 @RealWardlow when u gonna clash with @TrueWillieHobbs bruh? Time to see who the strongest is! @RealWardlow when u gonna clash with @TrueWillieHobbs bruh? Time to see who the strongest is!

Is Wardlow the first challenger for MJF's title? Fans will have to tune into Dynamite this Wednesday to find out.

