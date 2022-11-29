Create

34-year-old star seemingly calls out AEW World Champion MJF

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Nov 29, 2022 09:02 AM IST
MJF
The new AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF

At AEW Full Gear, MJF dethroned Jon Moxley to become the new World Champion. With the promotion's top title around his waist, Friedman has a huge target on his back. Within less than two weeks of winning the title, Wardlow may have his eyes on the world championship.

Wardlow started his AEW career by being the muscle of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. After almost two years, Mr. Mayhem betrayed his then-boss MJF and defeated him to earn a full-time contract with the promotion.

Wardlow seemingly wants to renew their rivalry, and this time, he may capture the top prize in AEW. The Master of The Powerbomb Symphony has held gold before in the form of the TNT Title.

The new AEW World Champion has been posting pictures of his workout on social media, claiming no one can reach his level. Wardlow recently posted a picture of him after a workout and seemingly took a shot at The Devil.

"Chest day #betterthanwho? 😏, " Wardlow tweeted.
Chest day #betterthanwho? 😏 https://t.co/9gBNwS6iOa

One of MJF's many catchphrases is "I'm better than you, and you know it." With Wardlow using the hashtag "#Betterthanwho," he is clearly taking a shot at the new world champion.

Fans react to Wardlow mocking MJF on Twitter

The wrestling world wondered if the 34-year-old seemingly took shots at his former boss and they were beyond excited for the two to renew their feud.

@RealWardlow This is War @RealWardlow is callin out MJF?
@RealWardlow https://t.co/HJhfecxMvU
@RealWardlow Yea wardlow throw the shade at him! 😏

People mentioned that he was better than The Devil and had all the potential to dethrone the world champion.

@RealWardlow Chest day, leg day...doesn't matter. You know you own them all @RealWardlow . @The_MJF ain't got nothing on you. @AEWonTV
@RealWardlow You’re definitely better than @The_MJF
@RealWardlow Wouldn't be mad if you go after MJF next!🔥
@RealWardlow Give it a year and destroy MJF for the title 🙌🏻

People praised Mr. Mayhem for maintaining a good physique. Some fans were curious about his workout routine.

@RealWardlow I did chest day at the gym today too. Looking good big man.😎 #wardlowsworld
@RealWardlow Dude looking better everyday, #puttinginthework
@RealWardlow Jakked 👍🏼💪🏼
@RealWardlow I want to know what homies weekly gym routine looks like. Monster!
@RealWardlow Do you do morning cardio on an empty stomach?

The widow of Mr. Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber, reacted to Mr. Mayhem's tweet with an interesting gif.

@RealWardlow https://t.co/tj83IHgxZs

Fans also had other potential opponents that Wardlow could wrestle.

@RealWardlow when u gonna clash with @TrueWillieHobbs bruh? Time to see who the strongest is!
@RealWardlow So... #WWENXT soon? @bronbreakkerwwe needs real competition..

Is Wardlow the first challenger for MJF's title? Fans will have to tune into Dynamite this Wednesday to find out.

Would you like Mr. Mayhem to challenge for the AEW World Title? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...