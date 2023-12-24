35-year-old AEW star should be made a "monster heel" and allowed to destroy everybody, including MJF, says former WWE star (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently made a bold statement about an AEW star who should go on a rampage and take out everybody, including current AEW World Champion MJF.

The star in question is none other than former TNT Champion Wardlow, who is one of the top names in the Jacksonville-based promotion despite being underutilized in the company. Wardlow has a history with MJF, as he used to be Max's bodyguard a couple of years ago before turning on him and becoming a singles star in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Former WWE star and current NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 shared how he'd book Wardlow. The NWA star stated that he would turn Mr. Mayhem into a monster heel who took out everybody in his path.

"I would make Wardlow a monster heel. I'd have him run through everybody... and I will make MJF a protagonist fighting his way back to the insurmountable challenge to then figure out who he really is, That's something I'd do." [From 11:10 to 11:31]

Former WWE star EC3 gives his honest thoughts on AEW World Champion MJF

The AEW World Champion MJF has been the top name in the Jacksonville-based promotion for over a year now. The Salt of the Earth is currently the longest-reigning World Champion in the company's history, and his title reign potentially hints that he may stay with AEW after his current contract runs out in 2024.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 shared some comments on Maxwell Jacob Friedman:

"When you say he's a good heel it means you like watching him, so that means he's a babyface sometimes too. [From 11:39 to 11:45]

What is your favorite moment of MJF in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

