35-year-old AEW star sends ominous message to MJF

A 35-year-old star recently sent an ominous message to AEW World Champion MJF. The star in question is Wardow, who joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

Soon after his debut, Wardlow aligned with Maxwell Jacob Friedman, becoming his bodyguard. After working together for more than two years, tension grew between them, and Mr. Mayhem ultimately turned against MJF. Their rivalry culminated at Double or Nothing 2022, where Wardlow squashed The Devil and earned an All Elite Wrestling contract.

After the showdown, MJF and Wardlow went their separate ways. The Salt of the Earth won the AEW World Championship and has held it for almost a year. Meanwhile, The War Dog became a three-time TNT Champion. On the debut episode of Collision, Wardlow suffered a loss in the TNT title match at the hands of Luchasaurus. Following the loss, Wardlow was absent from AEW programming for three months.

Upon his return, the 35-year-old expressed frustration at being kept away from television and called out the fans for cheering MJF despite his 'sins.' Mr. Mayhem has made it abundantly clear that he will come after the World Champion and recently took to social media to fire shots at Maxwell Jacob Friedman with the following post:

"Tell the devil get beneath me #betterthanwho"

AEW star Wardlow urges Adam Cole to "pull the trigger" before MJF does

Wardlow recently sat down for an interview with Sports Lightly and expressed his frustrations regarding MJF's run atop the Jacksonville-based promotion. The former TNT Champion talked about his match against The Devil at Double or Nothing last year and said that 10 powerbombs were not enough for him.

"Yeah, 10 wasn't enough. I don't know if there is a number that exists that will satisfy me for the amount of Powerbombs that MJF is due, and deserves. And I understand in the past four months, he has somehow convinced everybody in the world to cheer for him, and feel sad for him, and feel sorry for him," Wardlow said. [From 02:08 - 03:18]

Claiming that he can see right through the AEW World Champion, Wardlow offered a piece of advice to MJF's tag team partner, Adam Cole, and asked him to turn against The Salt of the Earth before he's betrayed.

"Pull the trigger before he does," Wardlow said. [From 03:24 - 03:28]

What are your thoughts about Wardlow's booking in All Elite Wrestling? Tell us in the comments section below.

