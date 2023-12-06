35-year-old former champion could be revealed as The Devil in AEW, according to legend

There have been several rumors about The Devil's identity in All Elite Wrestling. A WWE legend believes he may have found out who is under the mask, thanks to a fan on Twitter.

The masked figure has been plaguing MJF's life over the past few months, attacking Jay White before their match at Full Gear 2023. They also assaulted The Acclaimed, leading to Anthony Bowens being thrown through a window. Last week on Dynamite, the AEW World Champion came dangerously close to being attacked for the first time.

Several theories have been discussed about the person portraying The Devil. Names like Adam Cole, Britt Baker, and Jack Perry have all been speculated to be the leaders of the masked assailants in AEW. However, their identity has yet to be revealed.

On the latest edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette claimed that a fan on Twitter had a theory that made sense storyline-wise and justified the group's recent actions. Here's what he had to say on The Jim Cornette Experience:

“Within minutes after this angle where the big guy in the black hood and the black outfit and the baseball bat tried to accost MJF, Wardlow came right out at the top of the 9:00 hour. There was a fellow on Twitter [who] put a picture of the guy holding the bat in the ring and then a picture of Wardlow coming down the ramp for his match, and Wardlow’s hair is all flattened out but poofed up at the same time, and he said ‘That’s what it looks like when you’ve just pulled your mask off.’ Or ‘what pulling your mask off does to your hair.’” [0:25 - 1:06]

Cornette backed up this theory about The Devil by saying Wardlow had never tried interacting with MJF outside of an isolated incident a few weeks ago. The veteran added that since the 35-year-old had vowed to take out Friedman weeks ago, he could be revealed as the masked figure.

“Wardlow is around, he’s powerbombing people, he’s a heel, he knocked Tony Schiavone down the other week, he has no regard for other people’s safety anymore, and he said he was going to get even with MJF. But he’s never one that attacks him. He never interacted directly with MJF past a couple of weeks ago when he snatched him backstage. Did they change their mind and they said, ‘Well, you know who would fit that suit? Maybe we’ll just stick Wardlow under there and see what happens.’ That way, it still makes sense because Wardlow said he was going to f**k MJF up.” [1:08 - 2:21]

The Devil's henchmen will be in action on AEW Dynamite

While we still don't know who The Devil is, we might get a better idea of who their henchmen are, as at least two of them will be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite.

They will be taking on AEW World Champion MJF and Samoa Joe. The Salt of the Earth challenged the mystery men to a match after almost being attacked last week.

Joe wasn't happy with this as he wanted Friedman at 100% for their match at World's End on December 30. Hence, fans can expect the former ROH World Television Champion to carry the weight for his team in the tag team contest.

