35-year-old star stunningly teases joining AEW hours after his WWE release

Many former WWE stars, including Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Ricochet, and others, have jumped ship to AEW in the past few years. Meanwhile, Cedric Alexander has teased a move to the Tony Khan-led promotion hours after his WWE release.

On February 7, 2025, the Stamford-based company released Blair Davenport, Akam, Rezar, Paul Ellering, and Cedric Alexander. The company, creatively led by Triple H, also opted to not renew Sonya Deville's contract. Alexander is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. The 35-year-old was also a part of The Hurt Business with Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin during a phase of his nine-year stint.

The group is now in AEW and is called The Hurt Syndicate, and Cedric's release opens the gate for him to reunite with Lashley and Co. in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

On his Instagram story, Alexander reposted a fan's story about him possibly reuniting with Lashley, MVP, and Benjamin.

Cedric Alexander teases a reunion with The Hurt Syndicate. [Image via star's IG story]

MVP says The Hurt Syndicate will reach its full potential in AEW

The erstwhile Hurt Business was broken up in WWE shortly after it began to gain traction. After an extended hiatus, the group debuted in AEW last year as The Hurt Syndicate and has been dominant till now.

In an appearance on Close Up with Renee Paquette last November, MVP revealed that he and his allies will give The Hurt Syndicate a proper ending in All Elite Wrestling.

"Why now? Quite frankly, because we had an idea that initially was conceived by Bobby [Lashley], and we were able to put it together, and we executed it flawlessly. And it was very organically popular, and unfortunately, it was ended long before anybody was ready for it to end. We felt that we wanted to give our story the proper ending that it deserved, and Tony Khan was kind enough to allow us to bring our conglomerate here and continue doing what we do better than virtually anybody else," MVP said. [00:29-1:09]

We will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for Bobby Lashley and Co. in the coming months.

