35-year-old star teases involvement in Blood & Guts match featuring BCC and The Elite

The upcoming Blood & Guts match featuring the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite has taken an intriguing twist. The star who has teased their involvement in this epic clash is none other than Evil Uno.

The Blackpool Combat Club, led by the formidable Jon Moxley, has already assembled an impressive lineup consisting of Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Konosuke Takeshita. On the other hand, The Elite consists of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page.

However, both factions find themselves in need of an additional member for this crucial match. Enter Evil Uno member of the Dark Order, who has recently taken to Twitter to hint at the possibility of his appearance.

"What if it’s Evil Uno?" the star tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

This teaser comes hot on the heels of Dark Order's recent victory over The Elite on the latest edition of AEW Rampage. With the assistance of the BCC member Claudio Castagnoli, Evil Uno sealed the win for his team by skillfully pinning Hangman Page.

Tony Khan says the final faction members of The Elite and BCC will be revealed on Dynamite

Tony Khan recently took to Twitter to announce that the final member of both the Blackpool Combat Club and Elite participating in the Blood & Guts match will be unveiled on this week's edition of Dynamite.

The revelation has ignited a surge of excitement and speculation among fans as they await the unveiling of these mysterious members.

"This Wednesday on @TBSNetwork Live at 8pm ET / 7pm CT With #BloodAndGuts in Boston only 1 week away, Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite will each reveal the 5th man joining their teams this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Don't miss the huge announcements THIS WEDNESDAY!," Khan tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Live at 8pm ET / 7pm CT



With



Don't miss the huge announcements THIS WEDNESDAY! This Wednesday on @TBSNetwork Live at 8pm ET / 7pm CTWith #BloodAndGuts in Boston only 1 week away, Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite will each reveal the 5th man joining their teams this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Don't miss the huge announcements THIS WEDNESDAY! This Wednesday on @TBSNetworkLive at 8pm ET / 7pm CTWith #BloodAndGuts in Boston only 1 week away, Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite will each reveal the 5th man joining their teams this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!Don't miss the huge announcements THIS WEDNESDAY! https://t.co/Wh1ZA8oVnN

With the anticipation reaching a fever pitch, wrestling fans are ready to witness the game-changing additions to the respective factions.

Do you think Evil Uno will join Blackpool Combat Club at Blood & Guts? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes