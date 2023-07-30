35-year veteran debuts on AEW Collision; surprisingly suffers loss

Tonight on AEW Collision, wrestling veteran Minoru Suzuki made a surprise appearance. The Japanese wrestler, unfortunately, suffered defeat.

Former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin came out to the ring looking for a fight. His opponent was quickly revealed to be The Wrestling King. From the moment the bell rang, both stars went to war.

For the most part, Suzuki had the upper hand. Chops were exchanged between the two wrestlers, and evidently, the most damage was done by the Japanese veteran.

Suzuki looked to end the match by locking in the sleeper hold, but Allin managed to counter by rolling over and thus managed to steal a win from the veteran.

This is the third time this year that these two stars had faced each other in matches. The first one was at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in a trios match, and Allin's team won that contest too.

This past Friday on AEW Rampage, Suzuki and Allin were part of the Royal Rampage Battle Royal, and once again, Darby Allin picked up the win.

After the match, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus appeared on the Titantron. Cage claimed that Darby Allin doesn't deserve a shot at the TNT Title.

