35-year veteran set to make history; will wrestle inside a Bullet Train

Yes, you read that title correctly; a wrestling veteran will make history later on this year as they will be wrestling on an actual bullet train in Japan, but why is this all happening?

The wrestling legend in question is Minoru Suzuki, a man who has made his fair share of history in his 35-year-long career in Japan, often being credited as one of the pioneers of modern-day Mixed Martial Arts with the creation of Pancrase in 1993.

Suzuki isn't tied down to a contract, which is why he has been able to travel around the major companies in Japan and show up in places like AEW, GCW, and Impact Wrestling in recent years. This freedom as a freelancer has brought on this opportunity to have a unique match.

On September 18th, Minoru Suzuki will face Sanshiro Takagi in a Falls Count Anywhere match that will take place on Japan's famous bullet train. The match will take place in DDT Pro-Wrestling, a company renowned for producing such talents as Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Konosuke Takeshita, with Takagi being the company's president at the time of this writing.

Dramatic DDT @DramaticDDT pic.twitter.com/n8FIdMM2mB Minoru Suzuki Vs Sanshiro Takagi on the bullet train will be a Falls Count Anywhere match. The train departs from Tokyo on 18th September at 1:09pm with Nagoya as the final destination. #ddtpro

DDT is known to have wild and chaotic matches occasionally, with Suzuki and Takagi already having had one of the most memorable matches in the company's history. In 2017, the two veterans wrestled an Empty Arena match at the legendary Tokyo Dome, using the entire baseball stadium to their advantage, given that there were 45,000 empty seats.

Minoru Suzuki tried to use his veteran instincts during a surprise appearance on AEW Collision

After a rough couple of days, Darby Allin wanted to use the July 29th edition of AEW Collision to let off some steam, demanding that he fight with someone in the middle of the ring.

What he didn't bank on was the person who would answer his open challenge to be one of the greatest shoot-fighters of all time as Minoru Suzuki walked down to the ring.

After a back-and-forth contest that saw Suzuki use his veteran instincts and experience to catch Darby in a rear-naked choke, Darby got Minoru's shoulders down to the mat for the three-count.

Did you enjoy Darby Allin vs. Minoru Suzuki? Let us know in the comments section down below!

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.