36-year old former WWE champion loses first singles match in 283 days; reunites popular faction in brutal post-match brawl against BCC

Former WWE Superstar and current Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained his title in an all-out brawl against Pac at Death Before Dishonor.

The two men put on a classic as the Swiss Superman stood tall. This was Pac's first singles loss since he lost his All-Atlantic Title to Orange Cassidy on October 12 last year.

The match was a purist's dream as it had a lot of good spots. Since both men are excellent athletes, there were a lot of high-flying moves too. One of the best spots of the bout came when Castagnoli picked up the former WWE NXT Champion in an immense show of strength and flung him out of the ring and onto a table as the crowd went into a frenzy.

Castagnoli's partner in the Blackpool Combat Club, Wheeler Yuta, came out and interfered in the match, and that gave the former WWE United States Champion enough time to capitalize and pick up the win with a powerbomb.

After the match, Pac's friends, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix, came out to the ring to support his friend and, in the process, reunited The Death Triangle. However, Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends came out and cleared the ring.

