36-year-old star makes AEW in-ring return after almost 2 months with a new look

A top AEW star recently made her return to the Jacksonville-based promotion for the first time since June 2024. The star being discussed is Mina Shirakawa.

The 36-year-old star has been one of the top competitors in World Wonder Ring Stardom and is closely associated with Mariah May. She last wrestled in the Jacksonville-based promotion against "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at the Forbidden Door 2024 Pay-Per-View. Unfortunately, she lost the contest but the story finished with Toni, Mariah, and Mina settling their differences.

Mina Shirakawa then had a brief run in World Wonder Ring Stardom for a few weeks. Recently, Mina revealed that she will be returning to the United States of America for some time. She appeared on Dynamite a couple of weeks ago to comment on Mariah May and Toni Storm's feud. She claimed to be shocked by The Glamour's actions.

Mina Shirakawa took on Robyn Renegade on the latest edition of Rampage. This was the 36-year-old's first match in the Tony Khan-led company after almost two months of absence. The Japanese star also changed her look during her appearance on the show. Fans can notice that she has changed her hairstyle.

It remains to be seen if Mina will appear in the AEW Women's World Championship match between Toni and Mariah at the All In 2024 Pay-Per-View in London, United Kingdom.

