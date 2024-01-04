365-day title reign comes to an unexpected end at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

At Wrestle Kingdom 18, Hiroshi Tanahashi became the new NJPW World Television Champion. He dethroned Zack Sabre Jr. and ended his reign after 365 days.

Sabre Jr's reign began at last year's Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he became the inaugural champion by defeating Ren Narita. On his way to the tournament finals, the 36-year-old defeated Alex Zayne, David Finlay, and EVIL. He successfully defended the gold 16 times before eventually dropping it to The Ace.

Watch Tanahashi in action against ZSJ at Wrestle Kingdom 18 in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The match's closing stages saw ZSJ come close to retaining his title after hitting the Zack Driver. However, Tanahashi reversed it to secure a quick pinfall, as he became the second-ever holder of the NJPW World TV Championship.

Tanahashi was recently named the President of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, IWGP Intercontinental, and IWGP United States Champion. However, he has yet to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Title.

Expand Tweet

In his first reign as the NJPW World TV Champion, The Ace will aim to successfully defend his gold and possibly surpass ZSJ's incredible tally of 16 title defenses.

Against whom should Tanahashi defend the NJPW World TV Championship first? Sound off in the comments section below.