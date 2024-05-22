  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • 37-year-old performer claims WWE is seemingly unhappy with him for appearing in AEW

37-year-old performer claims WWE is seemingly unhappy with him for appearing in AEW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 22, 2024 17:37 GMT
WWE HQ and AEW logo
AEW and WWE are two of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world. (Image credits: WWE's website and AEW's official X)

A 37-year-old performer has claimed that WWE is unhappy with his appearance in AEW. The said actor recently started competing in the ring.

Paul Walter Hauser is an actor who has appeared in several films and TV shows. Some of his most notable movies include I, Tonya, Silk Road, Cruella, Inside Out 2, etc. Recently, Hauser made a transition into wrestling and has competed in a couple of matches.

Hauser is an avid wrestling fan who appeared on AEW Dynamite and Rampage last year. He was also involved in a segment with Jeff Jarrett, Sonja Dutt, and Jay Lethal where he was smashed on the head with a guitar.

During an interview with Steve Fall of Ringside News, he was asked if WWE had reached out to him. Hauser recalled that he was supposed to attend a live show but it seemed like the administrative people did not want him there. He also believed this could be due to some comments he made during his AEW appearance.

“Uh, no. Kind of, kind of the opposite where I was going to go visit, and I think some of their, uh, administrative folks were not sure if they wanted me to be at one of their live shows because, uh, they had seen me on AEW, and I had made a couple remarks while on the microphone at AEW about bypassing Connecticut for Jacksonville.

He continued:

“So I think, um, I think I don’t know what they think, but I’m guessing they don’t think I’m very famous, and they probably, uh, think I’m an AEW fanboy, which I love AEW, but I also like what WWE is doing right now. They’re in a really special, uh, place where they’ve figured out how to, um, get rid of toxic people and, um, and, and make room for new blood, as it were. So, I’m really happy for them, and, and I know people that work there, some brilliant, brilliant creative people, and, the product is looking better now than it has in a very long time.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Paul Walter Hauser is open to signing with AEW

Paul Walter Hauser has taken his transition to professional wrestling seriously. He has competed against the likes of Sami Callihan and Matt Cardona. In fact, he beat Matt Cardona during their match.

During a recent interview with The Wrap, Hauser stated that he would consider signing for TNA, AEW, or MLW if they wanted him.

“If TNA or AEW or MLW wanted to sign me, I would literally take that into consideration to be part of a contracted role somewhere." [H/T: Fightful]

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if Paul Walter Hauser's in-ring performances are enough to earn him a contract with Tony Khan's promotion.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी