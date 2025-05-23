37-year-old star reveals why he chose to sign with AEW over WWE

AEW recently roped in a top free agent who had a remarkable tenure at his previous company. He opened up about choosing Tony Khan's promotion over WWE.

Josh Alexander was the cornerstone of TNA Wrestling. He wrestled his final match for the company against Eric Young on the February 13 edition of iMPACT!. Following that, the 37-year-old announced that his six-year tenure with the company had ended.

The former TNA World Champion made his debut for AEW at the Spring BreakThru special edition of Dynamite on April 16, 2025. In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Alexander revealed that he chose All Elite Wrestling over WWE due to the wrestling style presented by the Jacksonville-based company.

"I think AEW is offering a different presentation of pro wrestling than WWE does. So, you know, the scales will tip and fall back and forth here and there. I don’t think one’s going to pull away forever, or that one’s going to go away," he said.

Josh added that another reason he signed with AEW was the impeccable roster assembled by Tony Khan.

"I think the collection of talent that we have in this company is unmatched—I don’t care what company you’re talking about. Like, the best in-ring wrestling talent in the world is in this company, and that’s why I wanted to be here." [H/T: Ringside News]

Josh Alexander opens up about his relationship with AEW President Tony Khan

In the same interview, Josh Alexander revealed that he developed a relationship with AEW President and CEO Tony Khan during the pandemic era when the latter made appearances in TNA Wrestling as part of the then-working relationship between All Elite Wrestling and the Nashville-based company. He got the impression that Khan genuinely cared about his stars, and it meant a lot to him.

"From the second I met Tony Khan—back during the co-promotional era in TNA, when he was coming to shows because of the working relationship there—that’s when I first met him. And I got this impression right away that, as a boss, he’s someone who genuinely cares about his employees. You’re not just a number. You’re not just an asset to the company. He actually cares about you. And that means a great deal to me," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

With Josh Alexander off to a remarkable start in All Elite Wrestling as part of The Don Callis Family, it will be interesting to see his journey moving forward.

