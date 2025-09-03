37-Year-old star sends an interesting message hours before AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite promises to be a fun event for fans, once again taking place at the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. With several high-stakes bouts set to shape the future of AEW, anticipation is running high. Just hours before the stacked show, a 37-year-old star shared an intriguing message with her fans.Mina Shirakawa, who has been involved in a feud with Athena for the ROH Women's World Championship, shared an interesting message with the fans ahead of Dynamite. The Japanese superstar failed to capture the ROH Women's Title last week at Death Before Dishonor against the Minion Overlord. It was a heartfelt defeat for her as it was her first match since suffering an injury at All In: Texas.Now, ahead of AEW Dynamite, Shirakawa shared a few pictures of herself on her X/Twitter account. In the caption, the 37-year-old star acknowledged the energy at the 2300 Arena. Also, she seems to be looking forward to the next chapter in her career. With a confident tone, Mina wrote:&quot;The energy at @2300Arena is incredible. Now, on to the next battle!!!!&quot;Check out the X post below:Mina Shirakawa promises to capture the ROH Women's World Title ahead of AEW DynamiteMina Shirakawa has been after Athena and her ROH Women's World Championship for a long time. However, despite her efforts, Mina failed to defeat the former WWE star at ROH Death Before Dishonor. After regrouping, the Japanese superstar once again assured her fans that it’s only a matter of time before she captures the title.Taking to X, the 37-year-old expressed gratitude to the fans for their support ahead of AEW Dynamite. She wrote that their energy gives her the strength to carry on her journey. Shirakawa also shared positivity that her chase for the ROH Women's World Title is not over yet, as she is looking for her next opportunity.&quot;Your energy gives me strength. Next time, victory will be ours!!!!!!!&quot; she wroteCheck out her X post below:Mina Shirakawa♡白川未奈 @MinaShirakawaLINKYour energy gives me strength. Next time, victory will be ours!!!!!!!#WeWantMina #ROHDBDThe Japanese superstar is also back in the gym, training hard as she prepares for the next chapter of her career. Well, with that said, it will be interesting to see what is in store for her down the line in professional wrestling.