37-year-old veteran says he doesn't want to end current champion's reign in Tony Khan's AEW (Exclusive)

Tony Khan has some of the most dominant champions in all of wrestling currently residing on the AEW roster. One of them is so dominant that a veteran of over 15 years doesn't want to be the one to end their title reign.

The veteran in question is current ROH star Shane Taylor, who might be a former Ring of Honor Six-Man and Television Champion in his own right, but has stated that he doesn't want to face Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW TNT Championship.

Hobbs defeated Wardlow on the March 8th edition of Dynamite in a Falls Count Anywhere match, with Hobbs power bombing Wardlow off the stage with the help of QT Marshall.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Powerhouse Hobbs defeats Wardlow to become the new TNT Champion



(via

AND NEWPowerhouse Hobbs defeats Wardlow to become the new TNT Champion(via @AEW AND NEW 🏆Powerhouse Hobbs defeats Wardlow to become the new TNT Champion(via @AEW)https://t.co/Wv8NvfOFCw

During his time on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "UnSkripted" with Dr. Chris Featherstone, a fan asked if Shane would ever consider challenging for the TNT Championship. Despite claiming to have his eye on multiple titles, he wants Powerhouse Hobbs to have a good run with the title.

“If I say 'no,' it sounds like I don’t want the championship or I don’t recognise its prestige, and I absolutely do, and of course, a championship match with [Powerhouse] Hobbs would be great. Hobbs is a hell of a competitor. I think the match-up would be dope, but I think Hobbs has earned his time with that championship, and I want to see what he does with it."

Taylor said he wants to see where Hobbs goes with the title:

"I don’t want to be the guy to come in and cut his reign short. I see what he’s done, I see the work he’s put in, I’ve seen him backstage and how he carries himself. From father to father, I want to see where he goes with this. So I’m anxious—I’m just as much of a fan watching what he does as anybody else, so I’m going to say no only because I don’t want to be the one to take it from him." [20:18-21:15]

You can watch the full episode of UnSkripted with Shane Taylor right here:

Powerhouse Hobbs has already had a successful AEW TNT Championship reign

He may have only held the TNT Championship for less than a month at the time of writing, but Powerhouse Hobbs has already proved that he is a fighting champion with three successful title defenses.

Hobbs defeated the former AEW Tag Team and Trios Champions, The Lucha Brothers, in consecutive weeks on Rampage, with Rey Fenix being defeated on March 10th, while Penta El Zero Miedo was defeated on March 17th.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#AEWDynamite Powerhouse Hobbs vs Penta on Rampage this Saturday! Powerhouse Hobbs vs Penta on Rampage this Saturday!#AEWDynamite https://t.co/6xAz2iXJq5

Powerhouse Hobbs also defeated former ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels at AEW's first-ever "House Rules" event on March 18th, and with the Battle of the Belts 6 set to take place this Friday, who knows who could possibly step up to challenge Hobbs for the TNT Championship.

Who do you think the next challenger will be? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "UnSkripted" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes