38-year-old former champion claims he is the Jon Moxley of his company

A former champion and current ROH star describes himself as the Jon Moxley of his promotion for a particular reason.

The Ring of Honor promotion seems to be back on track lately after facing several issues and Tony Khan sealing the deal to buy ROH earlier this year. Furthermore, the Honor Club has given a platform for the talents to flourish as well.

One of the most notable groups on their roster has to be "The Kingdom." The group consisting of Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Maria Kanellis has been one of the reasons to watch ROH lately. Meanwhile, Mike Bennett has something to say about himself as he seems confident to carry the promotion.

While talking on the AEW Unrestricted, Mike Bennett opened up on his #Bostonstrong wrestling style and also compared the style with the former 3-time AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. Bennett also feels that someday or the other, he will cross paths with Mox in a bloodthirsty feud.

"“Alright, I’m the Ring of Honor [Jon] Mox [Moxley] and he can be the AEW Mox, and at one point there’s gonna be a blood feud. I can feel it," Bennett stated.

Mike Bennett's opinion on AEW and whether fans will see him feuding with Jon Moxley

With ROH being acquired by Tony Khan now, the gates to a lot of possibilities have opened. Superstars who were on different brands could cross paths more often. Moreover, Mike Bennett has already appeared on AEW TV a few times before.

Meanwhile, Bennett has something to say about the current product of the Jacksonville-based promotion and where it is heading. Here's what he said:

“What I feel is cool about AEW is I feel like we’re setting the trend for what wrestling is going to be in the next generation.”

Well, only time will tell if Mike Bennett gets his wish of a blood-filled feud with Jon Moxley in the future.

