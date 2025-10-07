38-year-old star has been leaching off The Young Bucks for years, claims AEW veteran

The Young Bucks have been enduring a rough patch in All Elite Wrestling since losing their EVP status in August this year. Despite this downfall, Matt &amp; Nick Jackson remain one of the best tag teams in pro-wrestling of all time. The 38-year-old Brandon Cutler has been a fun part of the Bucks' journey to the top over the years. However, AEW veteran Don Callis believes that Cutler has been leaching The Young Bucks for years. Recently, Bucks shared a video on their YouTube channel, Being The Elite, where it was revealed that Brandon has suddenly become rich after betting against Matt &amp; Nick Jackson on Draft Kings during All Out pay-per-view. It caught the brothers by surprise, creating a pretty hilarious moment for the fans.On X, The Invisible Hand accused the 38-year-old star of riding on The Young Bucks’ success for quite some time. Stirring quite a buzz, Don Callis hailed Matt and Nick as the greatest tag team in the wrestling business, while subtly inviting them to join his faction.&quot;THIS WOODTICK HAS BEEN LEACHING OFF OF THE GREATEST TAG TEAM IN AEW HISTORY FOR TOO LONG. REMEMBER WHERE YOU CAME FROM BUTLER.&quot; Callis wroteCheck out the X post below:The Young Bucks suffered a major loss on AEW Dynamite's 6th AnniversaryThe Young Bucks have been a major part of All Elite Wrestling since its very beginning. On the sixth anniversary of AEW Dynamite, the former World Tag Team Champions teamed up with Josh Alexander to take on Brodido and Kenny Omega.While Matt and Nick tried to pull out all the stops to claim the victory, they failed to defeat the team of Brodido and Omega. It marked another major loss for the duo in All Elite Wrestling.Moreover, it was revealed that the former EVPs have once again lost their money and are currently broke. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how things unfold for the veteran tag team in Tony Khan’s company moving forward.