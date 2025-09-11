38-year-old star quietly returns after 315 days on AEW Dynamite

A major star has made a sudden appearance tonight on AEW Dynamite. This was their first appearance on-screen for the promotion after they were taken out more than ten months ago.Brandon Cutler had an interesting role within the promotion as the stooge and hype man of The Elite. Even when the Young Bucks were the only original members left, he still stuck by them and even carried out their decrees as the EVPs of the company.In late October last year, during Fright Night Dynamite, the Bucks decided to go on a vacation from the company after losing the AEW World Tag Team titles. During this time, the Death Riders were wreaking havoc, and they wanted nothing to do with them. They left Cutler to fend off the faction on his own, and the group made him one of their victims, forcefully striking his hands with a hammer.Now that Matt and Nick Jackson are no longer AEW EVPs, they have been reduced to having jobber treatment as well. Tonight, they were backstage at catering and were forced to sit at the jobber table, where they ran into Brandon Cutler. They thought Cutler would welcome them with open arms, but even he turned his back on the Bucks, telling them to shut up.It seems that Brandon Cutler has not forgiven them for how they've treated him, and seeing as he no longer benefits from this partnership, he can finally speak his mind. Only Jon Moxley and the Death Riders have been treating the Young Bucks like normal, and their alliance is still going well despite everything.The Jackson Brothers have lost everything, including all their allies, and it remains to be seen whether they'll get back on their feet anytime soon. In the meantime, they are now feeling the consequences of their actions during their time as EVPs of the company.