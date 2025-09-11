  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 38-year-old star quietly returns after 315 days on AEW Dynamite

38-year-old star quietly returns after 315 days on AEW Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 11, 2025 01:45 GMT
AEW Dynamite is the weekly Wednesday show of the promotion [photo: AEW Official Website]
AEW Dynamite is the weekly Wednesday show of the promotion [photo: AEW Official Website]

A major star has made a sudden appearance tonight on AEW Dynamite. This was their first appearance on-screen for the promotion after they were taken out more than ten months ago.

Ad

Brandon Cutler had an interesting role within the promotion as the stooge and hype man of The Elite. Even when the Young Bucks were the only original members left, he still stuck by them and even carried out their decrees as the EVPs of the company.

In late October last year, during Fright Night Dynamite, the Bucks decided to go on a vacation from the company after losing the AEW World Tag Team titles. During this time, the Death Riders were wreaking havoc, and they wanted nothing to do with them. They left Cutler to fend off the faction on his own, and the group made him one of their victims, forcefully striking his hands with a hammer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now that Matt and Nick Jackson are no longer AEW EVPs, they have been reduced to having jobber treatment as well. Tonight, they were backstage at catering and were forced to sit at the jobber table, where they ran into Brandon Cutler. They thought Cutler would welcome them with open arms, but even he turned his back on the Bucks, telling them to shut up.

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

It seems that Brandon Cutler has not forgiven them for how they've treated him, and seeing as he no longer benefits from this partnership, he can finally speak his mind. Only Jon Moxley and the Death Riders have been treating the Young Bucks like normal, and their alliance is still going well despite everything.

The Jackson Brothers have lost everything, including all their allies, and it remains to be seen whether they'll get back on their feet anytime soon. In the meantime, they are now feeling the consequences of their actions during their time as EVPs of the company.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications