39-year old star claims The Young Bucks were the reason for changing promotions

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) have been associated with the industry for nearly two-decades. They had an impressive run on the independent circuit and IMPACT Wrestling before becoming EVPs for All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Matt Sydal cited how he signed with AEW in a bid to face The Young Bucks again.

The two-time AEW Tag Team Champions worked with WWE for brief periods in 2008 and 2011. They worked as jobbers in a couple of segments and later attended a tryout but were unsuccessful in getting signed. The brothers befriended Kenny Omega during their time on the independent circuit around a decade ago.

During his latest interaction with Steve Fall on Ten Count the 39-year old star highlighted Matt and Nick Jackson's influence on his wrestling career:

“That's why I went to AEW. That's why I left IMPACT because I wanted to go to AEW because I wanted to wrestle The Young Bucks again. I was really lucky. I got to have a match with me and my brother Mike against The Young Bucks." [H/T Cultaholic]

Additionally, Sydal talked about what he liked about working with the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"I love everything that's going on in AEW. I watch every single match like a maniac. I am all in with AEW, but the beautiful thing is that AEW lets us share what we love with everyone around the world." [H/T Cultaholic]

The Young Bucks made their highly anticipated return at Full Gear

The Young Bucks made their in-ring return two months after the controversial backstage fight at All Out with CM Punk and Ace Steel.

The duo returned with Kenny Omega at Full Gear to take on Death Triangle in a bid to win back the AEW Trios Championship. During their time away, they had ceased filming for their YouTube series 'Being The Elite' which commenced following Full Gear.

On a recent edition titled Carry On, Matt Jackson addressed the toll the incident took on their well-being:

"I was actually waking up in cold sweats. I haven’t been sleeping. People, they don’t understand because we haven’t been able to really talk about it but this has been," Matt said.

The Elite are currently involved in a best of 7 series match with Death Triangle. So far, they have been defeated in two sets of matches.

