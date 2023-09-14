4-time champion from WWE possibly fakes injury on AEW Dynamite; forced to be stretchered out

AEW Dynamite had a lot of interesting moments, but one that stood out. It involved four-time WWE champion Roderick Strong possibly faking an injury after his match against Samoa Joe in the main event.

He was soundly beaten by the Samoan Submission Machine. After the match, Roderick Strong fell to the canvas and clutched his neck, referencing a possible injury.

A worried Adam Cole rushed to the ring to check on his buddy, who had to be escorted out of the arena on a stretcher.

Expand Tweet

That was enough for Samoa Joe to reappear and choke out Adam Cole this time. That move was a message to his opponent MJF, who he will take on at Dynamite Grand Slam next week for the AEW World Championship.

As for Roderick Strong, he has been acting pretty weird lately, especially after Adam Cole and MJF got together to form a successful tag team.

This neck injury that he claims to have can be a ploy on his part to break up MJF and Adam Cole as a tag team. Only time will tell.

Do you think Roderick Strong has a legitimate neck injury? Sound off in the comments below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.