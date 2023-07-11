The Blackpool Combat Club is currently one of the dominant factions in AEW. The stable consists of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheller Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli. The group is popular among fans for its hard-hitting matches. However, Matt Hardy recently claimed that former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions were the original BBC.

The BCC was created by wrestling veteran William Regal in 2022, Moxley and Danielson were the initial members of the stable. Later, Yuta and Castagnoli became a part of it. Regal left the group late last year and was released by AEW.

During the recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran stated that Cesaro and current WWE Superstar Sheamus were the Original Blackpool Combat Club.

During his time in WWE, Cesaro (now known as Claudio Castagnoli in AEW) faced Sheamus on several occasions. They had incredible in-ring chemistry and eventually joined forces to form a tag team named ‘The Bar.’

"They were the original Blackpool Combat Club because they’d go in there and beat the sh*t out of everybody. It was one of those, you knew if you were working with those guys, you were in for a very physical night. That’s the first thing. Guys like that, I love working TV with. Live events, not as much. I’m more of an entertainer at this stage. I like someone who’s big on entertaining the crowd as opposed to having to physically put your body through a ringer. Sometimes, once you get 30 years deep. You want to kind of chill a little bit on those shoes and just entertain people as opposed to beating each other up. But they were both extremely talented, both very physical competitors, and both kicka** wrestlers, fighters," said Hardy. [H/T: Fightful]

During their time as The Bar, Sheamus and Cesaro were four-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champions and former SmackDown Tag Team Champions and had memorable rivalries with The New Day and The Usos.

Wrestle_Rant13 @Wrestle_Rant13 Gonna say this don't care what you guys will say, Sheamus and Cesaro is one of the best tag teams #WWE ever had. Gonna say this don't care what you guys will say, Sheamus and Cesaro is one of the best tag teams #WWE ever had. https://t.co/RhqnT5nIJg

Blackpool Combat Club is set to face The Elite in a Blood and Guts match

The Blackpool Combat Club is a heal faction in AEW. The group is embroiled in a heated rivalry with Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, and the Young Bucks, called The Elite.

The two teams are set to face each other in a Blood and Guts match on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Due to injury, Bryan Danielson will not be in the match. Instead, Konosuke Takeshita will fight alongside Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta to take on The Elite. It will be a Five vs. Five match, with the fifth member of each team yet to be revealed.

Who will emerge victorious The BCC or The Elite? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes