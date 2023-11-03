40-year-old says The Acclaimed's AEW signing was the most horrible day in wrestling history

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster debuted in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2020 and initially performed solo. They were later put together by Tony Khan's promotion to form a tag team named The Acclaimed. The group was joined by the WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn in 2022, and it went on to become one of the most beloved factions in the company.

In 2022, The Acclaimed got their first taste of gold in the Jacksonville-based company, when they won the World Tag Team Championships by defeating Swerve in our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee). After holding on to the titles for 140 days, Caster and Bowens dropped them to the Gunns. At All In 2023, the Acclaimed defeated the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brodie King, and Buddy Matthews) to win the AEW World Trios Titles and are the current champions.

Anthony Bowens took to social media to post a picture with Max Caster to mark their third anniversary with All Elite Westling on November 3. A 40-year-old star however took objection to the post and said it was a horrible day in professional wrestling history. The star is "Smart" Mark Sterling, who responded to Bowen's post on X and wrote:

"Horrible day in the history of wrestling."

Here's the complete exchange:

The Acclaimed recently teamed with MJF to face Bullet Club Gold on AEW Dynamite

On the recent edition of Dynamite, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn stood shoulder-to-shoulder with AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) in his quest to get back his title belt from Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin, and Colten Gunn).

A few weeks back, Jay White had stolen the Championship belt from the 27-year-old and agreed to return it if The Salt of the Earth could beat his team in a four-on-four match. MJF chose The Acclaimed as his partners for the match.

During the match, MJF got pinned by the Switchblade and failed to get the championship back. Jay White will challenge the Devil for the World Title at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Full Gear, on November 18, 2023.

Will MJF get his title back before his match at Full Gear? Sound off in the comments section below.

