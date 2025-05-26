40-year-old star busted open at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 in a gruesome sight

Busted open is not an uncommon sight in AEW. However, the latest instance at Double or Nothing still stands out for how terrifying it was.

One of the most intense matches at this year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view had Mark Briscoe facing off against Ricochet in a Stretcher Match. The win condition of the bout was for one of the stars to put his opponent inside the ambulance on a stretcher and close the doors. As expected, this was a tall task for anyone, especially considering both Ricochet and Mark were among the most resilient names on the AEW roster at this time.

While the former WWE star was almost taken out of the match right at the beginning, he was able to recover and stand his ground. In one of the most gruesome turns of the match, Ricochet was able to injure Mark by busting his head open, causing the latter to pour out blood from his temple.

Mark was still able to stay in the fight afterward, although his offense did slow down considerably. It remains to be seen if the injury will lead to him taking time off from AEW programming or whether he will be back before long.

