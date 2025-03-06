41-year-old returns after serving suspension for his anti-AEW comments

The Tony Khan-led AEW is often targeted by critics and haters. A couple of months ago, 41-year-old play-by-play commentator Chris Charlton made some anti-All Elite Wrestling remarks, which reportedly resulted in his suspension from NJPW.

Charlton is a popular announcer and commentator in NJPW. He gained a lot of heat when he insulted Tony Khan by calling him a "Money Mark." He made these remarks during the Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd match at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, 2025.

The NJPW personality also inferred that top stars like Switchblade Jay White, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada had witnessed a downfall since joining the Jacksonville-based company. Charlton further implied that NJPW's G1 Climax was better than All Elite Wrestling's Continental Classic.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling was reportedly unhappy with Charlton's comments about Tony Khan and his wrestling promotion. Therefore, officials suspended him for two months. The 41-year-old had been away from the organization since New Year Dash on January 6.

After serving the suspension, Chris Charlton returned to New Japan Pro-Wrestling on its 53rd Anniversary on March 6, 2025, at the Tokyo Ota-City General Gymnasium. He joined Walker Stewart at the commentary desk. Stewart welcomed him back to the promotion at the event.

"Good God I thought they shot you into the sun," said Walker. Chris Charlton jokingly replied, 'You wish Walker.'"

Charlton was an in-ring competitor from 2003 to 2005. He has been a commentator since 2019.

Tony Khan and AEW had no input on Chris Charlton's suspension from NJPW

Chris Charlton's negative remarks about Khan and his company spread like wildfire and created a huge controversy in the pro wrestling industry. Fans were livid at his comments.

Tony Khan and Co. were very upset with Charlton's comments, but NJPW claimed that they did not influence its decision to suspend the commentator. The decision was made by Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani, who thought a two-month suspension would be befitting for Charlton for insulting a business partner.

