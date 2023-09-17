41-year-old star makes surprising debut in Tony Khan's promotion [Spoilers]

AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan managed to capture another top name in women's wrestling, as she makes her debut on the Ring of Honour, which is also owned by TK.

A veteran made her debut on the ROH tapings for this week, as per Sean Ross Sapp of Fighful. The veteran happens to be none other than the former TNA star, Angelina Love.

Since its inception back in 2019, AEW, and Tony Khan, have established a platform to several talents in the wrestling business who want to showcase their abilities outside of the biggest wrestling promotion, WWE. Recently, TK expanded his business by aqcuiring Ring of Honour as well. While ROH is seen basically as a developmental brand for AEW, it also has some of the best talents to offer to a specific audience.

Angelina made her wrestling debut way back in the 2000s, and in 2004, she gave a tryout for WWE and performed on its then developmental brands, OVW and DSW. However, she unfortunately never made it to the main roster, and returned to the independent scene in 2007.

In 2007, Angelina Love burst on to TNA and gained prominence there. After being on Impact Wrestling for the majority of her career, she's moved on to ROH now and officially made her debut on AEW's Ring of Honour. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what's in store for the 41-year-old star.

