411-days undefeated streak finally broken; Toni Storm makes history at AEW All In

'Timeless' Toni Storm walked into AEW All In: Texas for the biggest match of her wrestling career. When she left, the fans witnessed the end of an impressive 400+ day winning streak and Storm making history in her own right.

The Hollywood Starlet was set to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Mercedes Mone. The CEO desperately wanted to add the top prize in All Elite Wrestling's women's division to her illustrious collection of titles and become 'Six Belts Mone.' At the same time, Storm looked to silence the brash and arrogant challenger.

It was a match for the ages as both top competitors produced a dream showdown in front of the biggest All Elite Wrestling crowd. From taunting each other to delivering power-packed moves and leaving it all inside the squared circle, both stars captivated the fans like no other.

The match came to its conclusion when Toni Storm had Mercedes Mone on the top rope. She then gave her peck on her lips and delivered a Storm Zero onto the mat to pin The CEO and secure the victory to retain her Women's World Title.

With Toni Storm's remarkable win, she became the one to snap Mercedes Mone's undefeated singles streak that lasted for 411 days and 18 matches. Etching the all-important victory in her resume, it will be interesting to see what is next for the Timeless One moving forward.

