42-year-old AEW star on potential retirement: "I think I'm getting closer and closer to it"

An AEW star has spoken out on his potential retirement and suggested that he was getting closer to it. This might make the fans a little emotional.

There are a lot of wrestlers that have a cult following in the Jacksonville-based company. One of them is Rocky Romero. The Cuban wrestler is a big name on the independent scene with a great reputation in companies like CMLL, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The 42-year-old joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2021 and has been on the periphery since then. He was on the AEW Unrestricted podcast and spoke about his retirement and said he was getting closer to it.

Trending

“I don’t know, I think about it all the time and it changes. Some days I’m like, maybe three more years. Some days it’s like, oh, maybe five, I’m feeling really good. I don’t see it more than five, I think I’m getting closer and closer to it. The busier that I get, even though it’s the thing I love the most, to be able to perform in the ring and have the crowd go nuts, there’s nothing like it,” he said. [H/T Fightful]

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Check out his comments in the podcast below:

AEW star Rocky Romero says it will be hard to walk away from wrestling

In the same episode of AEW Unrestricted, the former NJPW star got emotional and said that it would be hard for him to walk away from wrestling.

The 42-year-old reminisced about his long career and his passion for professional wrestling. He talked about never having dreamt that he would have come this far, and was very grateful for everything.

“It’s hard to walk away when you put it that way and you think about all these moments and it’s been my life for so long. It’s the one thing I was enthralled with and fascinated by was professional wrestling. It’s gonna be weird. I never really thought I’d make it to these heights, I never expected to make it as far as I have. I don’t take it for granted and when it happens, I don’t know how it’ll happen. I don’t know if I’ll have a send off or I’ll just go quietly into the sunset, I don’t know. We’re getting closer though, I can feel it,” he said.

According to reports, he has taken up a role at the AEW front office. It will be interesting to see what avenues AEW president Tony Khan opens up for Rocky Romero when he finally calls it a day from professional wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback