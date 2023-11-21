43-year-old AEW star says he thought he was done with pro wrestling after WWE release

A former WWE wrestler has opened up on how he felt after the company released him. The man in question is none other than 43-year-old AEW star Chris Hero, fka Kassius Ohno.

Hero, who was once touted to be a part of The Shield in WWE, had quite the fall career-wise. He did have a good run in NXT, but it did not do justice to his talent.

World Wrestling Entertainment released Ohno during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He opened up on how he felt after his release on The Masked Man Show and said he had also contemplated retirement.

"I never felt like I wasn't going to have another match," Hero said. "There was never a point in me that I thought, 'Well, I'm done.' So that would be why I would get a little irritated when people were like, 'Yeah, he retired...' It just... I got fired during a pandemic."

He noted:

"I love fans, I love being around them, but I don't want to be around fans where I'm constantly thinking, 'Man, am I going to get sick?' It's scary. So I refused to travel for a while... that's why I didn't come right back immediately." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Chris Hero to team up with former WWE star for in-ring comeback

Chris Hero will be fighting for the first time in a long time, teaming up with none other than former WWE star Kenta fka Hideo Itami.

The duo will take on Titus Alexander and Kevin Blackwood in a tag team match at West Coast Pro Wrestling. The match will take place on Sunday, December 3, in Los Angeles, California.

It will be interesting to see how Hero will fare on his in-ring return and whether or not he will be victorious.

