43-year-old star finally returns to AEW Dynamite after 20 months; secures huge win

A top wrestling star who used to be a fixture for AEW had not been seen in action for a long time. Finally, after almost 20 months away from the ring, he made his return to the land of All Elite.
The 43-year-old star, who made his return to AEW, is Kota Ibushi. The Golden Star last wrestled a match in the Jacksonville-based promotion in November 2023. Months later, fans finally got to witness his comeback on this week's edition of Dynamite.
He was scheduled to face Trent Baretta in a one-on-one match. The bout was jam-packed as fans were thrilled to see him back inside the All Elite Wrestling squared circle. As the dust settled, Ibushi picked up the win over Baretta.
When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!
Following this huge victory, Ibushi was confronted by his longtime rival and the current Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada. The Rainmaker got right in the face of Ibushi but chose to retreat before either of them came to blows.
However, it was announced right after that the duo would collide against each other next week on AEW Dynamite 300.
With the stage set for rivals, this match is surely a blockbuster addition to a major episode of Dynamite.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!