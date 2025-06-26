43-year-old star finally returns to AEW Dynamite after 20 months; secures huge win

A top wrestling star who used to be a fixture for AEW had not been seen in action for a long time. Finally, after almost 20 months away from the ring, he made his return to the land of All Elite.

Ad

The 43-year-old star, who made his return to AEW, is Kota Ibushi. The Golden Star last wrestled a match in the Jacksonville-based promotion in November 2023. Months later, fans finally got to witness his comeback on this week's edition of Dynamite.

He was scheduled to face Trent Baretta in a one-on-one match. The bout was jam-packed as fans were thrilled to see him back inside the All Elite Wrestling squared circle. As the dust settled, Ibushi picked up the win over Baretta.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Following this huge victory, Ibushi was confronted by his longtime rival and the current Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada. The Rainmaker got right in the face of Ibushi but chose to retreat before either of them came to blows.

However, it was announced right after that the duo would collide against each other next week on AEW Dynamite 300.

Expand Tweet

With the stage set for rivals, this match is surely a blockbuster addition to a major episode of Dynamite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!