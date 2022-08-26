45-year-old former WWE Superstar criticizes CM Punk following his shocking loss to Jon Moxley

AEW star and former WWE Superstar, Bobby Fish, recently took to Twitter to mock CM Punk's roundhouse kick from Dynamite.

This past Wednesday, Punk faced Jon Moxley in a title unification bout and Bobby was live-tweeting during the match. Moxley defeated Punk to to become the unified AEW World Champion. The match was short.

It's safe to say that The Undisputed Elite member wasn't impressed with Punk's roundhouse kick technique. He criticized the now-former AEW World Champion in a series of tweets.

Check them out below:

Bobby Fish @theBobbyFish There truly is no surgery to correct that kick. There truly is no surgery to correct that kick.

Throughout the years, Fish has established his place as one of the most well-renowned strikers in the professional wrestling industry.

Apart from putting in the work inside the squared circle, the 45-year-old trained with Jerrick Jones at Albany Boxing before his kickboxing debut back in 2010.

How did fans react to Bobby Fish criticizing CM Punk's technique?

In reaction to Bobby Fish criticizing CM Punk on social media, fans took to Twitter to fire shots at the former AEW World Champion. Reacting to Fish's tweet, the majority of fans on social media mocked Punk.

Check out the tweets regarding the same below:

HC Loc @HCLoc1 @theBobbyFish @SeanRossSapp You were callin out that kick in the car 15 years ago! Haha @theBobbyFish @SeanRossSapp You were callin out that kick in the car 15 years ago! Haha

In addition to the fan reactions, Fish also followed-up with another tweet, as he indirectly asked Punk to leave the head kicks to the professionals.

Bobby Fish @theBobbyFish Leave the head kicks to the professionals. It’s better for all of us.



Love,

The Professor

(The most educated feet in professional wrestling) Leave the head kicks to the professionals. It’s better for all of us.Love, The Professor (The most educated feet in professional wrestling)

Fish further reacted to a GIF of him kicking The Young Bucks and kept on mocking Punk.

Check out the same tweet below:

However, Punk's loss to Moxley on AEW Dynamite caught the entire professional wrestling world by surprise. With Moxley now the unified AEW World Champion, it remains to be seen how Punk's AEW tenure will play out going forward.

The main event for the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view is yet to be confirmed. Numerous reports have hinted that the plan is to book a rematch between Moxley and Punk for the show.

CM Punk won the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2022 by beating Hangman Adam Page and ended up losing the title without a single successful title defense.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil