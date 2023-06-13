45-year-old producer's AEW contract terminated following arrest

As per their announcement, AEW has terminated the contract of 45-year-old producer BJ Whitmer following his recent arrest.

The AEW producer was allegedly apprehended by the Boone County Sheriff's Department in Kentucky on June 4 and is currently facing charges of first-degree strangulation and second-degree burglary.

As a result, Whitmer was reportedly given a $25,000 bail and freed on June 12, 2023. For further action, a grand jury had been ordered to turn him over. The comments on the file that was made public said, "FINAL RELEASE."

Following the incident, AEW released a statement announcing the termination of B.J. Whitmer's contract after his arrest on charges related to domestic violence.

"B.J. Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges. While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. AEW has reached out to offer support to those impacted by his behavior."

Whitmer was a former Tag Team Champion in ROH and a valued member of All Elite Wrestling since 2019, working as a producer.

He received recognition for his contributions to the company from several superstars. It remains to be seen how the case will unfold.

