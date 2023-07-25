45-year-old WWE legend wants to win the AEW World Title before retiring

One of the top stars of AEW has expressed his desire to hold the prestigious AEW World Championship. The star in question is none other than former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy.

Hardy made his electrifying return on the April 12 edition of Dynamite, where he came to save his brother Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and HOOK against The Firm. He was out of action since June 2022, after his DUI arrest.

However, since his return, it looks like Jeff Hardy's hunger for championship glory extends beyond the tag team gold. As he still desires to hold the prestigious world title once more.

In an exclusive interview with Muscle Man Malcolm at MCW Pro Wrestling’s Fan Jam event, Jeff Hardy opened up about his aspirations to become a world champion once again.

“It’s like the last run, the last Hardy Boys run, and I still have hopes deep within my soul that I’m going to have one more solo World Championship title reign,” Hardy said. [H/T - Wrestletalk]

While the road to the AEW World Championship is bound to be challenging and filled with formidable opponents, it looks like Hardy shows signs of backing down from the challenge.

Jeff Hardy wants to face the AEW World Champion MJF

Following his triumph over Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022 to claim the AEW World Championship, MJF may have a new challenger in Jeff Hardy. However, the latter seems to have reservations about stepping up to the ring.

In the same interview, Jeff Hardy expressed his thoughts on possibly facing the current World Champion.

“Hopefully somebody else. It just makes me.. every time I hear, ‘The Devil on a different level’ I just chuckle, that’s so silly, he’s a poet and he doesn’t know it. Anybody, it’s one of the goals I’ve set for myself, before it’s all said and done, to look back and say, ‘Yeah, you came out of your own personal hell and achieved a World Championship within your own personal heaven once again," Hardy said.

However, Hardy has been absent from TV programming since the June 21 edition of Dynamite. Meanwhile, MJF focuses on the World Tag Team Championships, where he is teaming up with Adam Cole to take on FTR at AEW Collision on July 29.

Do you want to see Jeff Hardy have one more world title run? Sound off in the comments section below.

