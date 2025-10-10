  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 46-year-old ex-WWE star's debut for Tony Khan's promotion officially announced

46-year-old ex-WWE star's debut for Tony Khan's promotion officially announced

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 10, 2025 01:52 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube channel]

A major WWE veteran is ready to set foot in Tony Khan's company for the first time. Shannon Moore is a well-known name in the pro wrestling industry. He has worked in WCW, WWE, TNA, and many other independent promotions. The 46-year-old star is set to make his debut in ROH very soon.

The former WCW Hardcore Champion is set to take on a promising star. Blake Christian hasn't been beaten in ROH for many months now and also makes occasional appearances on Dynamite and Collision, along with his tag team partner Lee Johnson, collectively known as The Swirl. His streak will once again be on the line when he faces the veteran.

ROH recently announced that Shannon Moore will face Blake Christian next week. The company's X/Twitter handle uploaded an amazing video package hyping the contest, mainly highlighting the 46-year-old star's career.

Shannon Moore reflects on his second WWE run

The former WCW Hardcore Champion made his WWE debut in 2001 and stayed until 2005. Then, after being a part of the independent scene, he returned to the global sports entertainment juggernaut in 2006 for a second run, which lasted just two years.

While speaking on Oh You Didn't Know, Shannon Moore claimed that his second run didn't work out well, as he believed WWE had only bought him back to use him as a stepping stone for CM Punk.

"Probably the worst decision I ever made in my life, honestly, just because I think that's the time whenever CM Punk was getting ready to come up, and my whole thing in TNA was kinda a Punk gimmick. I was The Prince of Punk. I had no clue who CM Punk was at the time, but whenever they brought me back it was just to s**t on that and get ready for Punk," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Shannon Moore can defeat Blake Christian next week on ROH.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
