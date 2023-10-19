46-year-old former WWE star finally returns to AEW after 3 months 

For the first time in three months, former WWE Superstar Lance Archer (fka Vance Archer) was seen back in AEW, in a dominant return.

The Murderhawk Monster was last seen at Battle of the Belts back in July this year, where he was unsuccessful in his challenge for Orange Cassidy's AEW International Championship. He was outsmarted by him, and lost via count-out.

On his return tonight, right from the get-go, Archer went at full force, and even went as far as dragging his opponent Barrett Brown to the ring for the match.

After getting tossed in the ring, it seemed as if Brown had some fuel left in the tank, and tried to go for outside dives, but the momentum was completely cut short after the former WWE Superstar stopped him in his tracks, and continued his dominant showing.

Lance Archer planted him with the Blackout, which was all she wrote for Brown. With his return to AEW, this could be the formal start of a new singles run for him.

The former WWE Superstar has never won singles gold in AEW, and he could make an attempt to do so. He could take a shot at a rematch against Orange Cassidy, a match that he could've won last time around.

