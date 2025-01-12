48-year-old legend's last-ever match in the US could happen against a top AEW champion

A major AEW champion has planted the seeds for a massive singles contest with an NJPW legend. The individual in question is Konosuke Takeshita, who has set his sights on battling a 48-year-old veteran during his ongoing retirement tour.

At NJPW's Battle in the Valley event, the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion annihilated KUSHIDA to retain his title. After the match, Takeshita took to the microphone to lay down a challenge for the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi.

In his promo, the 29-year-old star declared that he intends to face the Ace of the Universe at NJPW's Windy City Riot event, which will emanate from the Wintrust Arena, Chicago, on April 11. With 2025 being Tanahashi's final year of wrestling, Konosuke Takeshita wants the honor to be his final opponent on US soil.

It will be intriguing to see if Hiroshi Tanahashi accepts Takeshita's challenge for a singles bout in Chicago. Considering his rapid growth in the international pro wrestling arena, The Alpha could prove to be a worthy opponent for the legendary NJPW star.

AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita recently signed a new contract with NJPW

Konosuke Takeshita's recent visit to Japan was highly successful. The reigning AEW International Champion featured on NJPW's two major pay-per-views, with victories on both shows.

At Wrestle Kingdom 19, Takeshita defeated Shingo Takagi to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion. At Wrestle Dynasty 2025, the face of the Don Callis Family had his first successful title defense against Tomohiro Ishii.

During the Wrestle Dynasty post-match press conference, The Alpha announced that he had signed a new deal with NJPW. It comes as a massive accomplishment for the 29-year-old star, as he is now a full-time member of AEW, DDT PRO, and NJPW simultaneously.

There is a lot on the plate for the reigning AEW International Champion, as he is now obliged to fulfill full-time responsibilities in three different wrestling promotions. The NJPW deal has certainly elevated Takeshita's status, leading to an increase in the market value of the young star.

