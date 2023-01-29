49-year-old WWE veteran shares "unique story" about AEW President Tony Khan (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently revealed a story about AEW President Tony Khan's younger days. The name in question is Blue Meanie.

Tony Khan has been leading All Elite Wrestling for more than four years, having established the promotion in 2019. Under his direction, the company has risen to become a credible competitor to WWE in the pro-wrestling business.

Apparently, Khan's interest in the pro-wrestling scene originated when he was pretty young. In an exclusive recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Blue Meanie spoke about how he knew the All Elite Wrestling President before AEW was created.

"Back in the early days of the internet, there was like AOL chat rooms, and I had a group of friends. We would create our own chat room and just talk. In one chat room, it would be me, Mike Johnson from PWI, our friend Jeremiah, our friend Del James who works for Guns & Roses, and a young Tony Khan (...) We would all be in this room and we would be talking about wrestling (...) You know life happens, you don't talk to somebody for a while and all of a sudden Tony Khan is opening up a wrestling promotion and I was like, is that the same Tony Khan? And Del's like yeah, that's Tony from the chat room. (7:15 - 8:24)

The Blue Meanie previously talked about why he left WWE

While he had made a name for himself during his ECW tenure, his time in the Stamford-based promotion was cut relatively short. He left the company after two years in 2000.

In an interview with WSI’s James Romero, Meanie explained that Vince Russo's exit from WWE had also indirectly led to his departure. He also mentioned that Russo was originally a big fan of ECW.

“He was a big fan of ECW and he brought me in," said Meanie. "It’s kind of like when if you’re a recording artist and the guy who signs you to the label leaves the label, they usually get rid of all the recording artists that that person brought in. So I was a Vince Russo signing, so I felt kind of like, ‘All right, this probably isn’t good for me.’”

Meanie has also made a cameo appearance in AEW, where he was featured alongside Crowbar in a Dark: Elevation show.

