5 matches in AEW CM Punk should have with former WWE stars

AEW shocked the professional wrestling world when former WWE Champion CM Punk made his epic All Elite Wrestling debut this past Friday on AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

This marked CM Punk's return to professional wrestling after a seven-year absence, signing with a company for the first time since departing WWE in 2014.

Rumors of Punk's impending debut led to AEW drawing a sell-out crowd at The United Center in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

In his return promo, CM Punk pointed out how he signed with AEW to work with some of the younger, up-and-coming talent that he has never wrestled before. This was before announcing that he would be facing Darby Allin at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5, 2021.

However, Punk also mentioned that he was in AEW to "settle some old scores" with certain members of the locker room. This could refer to wrestlers currently signed to the company that Punk previously faced off against in WWE.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five matches in AEW CM Punk should have with former WWE stars.

#5. Current AEW TNT Champion Miro

Miro is the current AEW TNT Champion after defeating Darby Allin earlier this year

Current AEW TNT Champion Miro is experiencing a new lease on professional wrestling life in All Eite Wrestling.

After being released by WWE in April 2020, Miro made his AEW debut in August later that same year. Initially paired with Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford, Miro's AEW career certainly got off to a slow start.

However, since splitting with Kip Sabian, Miro has experienced a significant amount of success. The former WWE Superstar is undefeated in singles action since signing with AEW.

Dubbing himself 'The Redeemer', Miro's dominance has turned into gold as he defeated Darby Allin in May 2021 to capture the AEW TNT Championship for the first time.

Miro and CM Punk only briefly interacted in WWE back in 2014 during the Royal Rumble match. Seven years later, a Miro vs CM Punk match in AEW could be a spectacular sight to see.

Whilst some fans would like to see CM Punk eventually challenge for the AEW World Championship, perhaps the former WWE Champion could challenge for the TNT Championship first.

Punk holding the TNT Championship would certainly add some serious credibility to the title's lineage.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham