"Sort out a little dance" - 5-time champion puts CM Punk and Bryan Danielson on notice, hints at a potential match against Jon Moxley

Jay White recently took shots at AEW's Bryan Danielson and CM Punk. He also hinted at a potential rematch against Jon Moxley.

Speaking at the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, the Bullet Club leader suggested that Danielson would aspire to chase a potential match against him.

While Punk is still the reigning AEW World Champion, White believes that Moxley could end up taking the title away from The Second City Saint. Hence, Switchblade might have to set up a bout with the current interim world champion. He said:

"I don't, I'm sure they have those aspirations because I am the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. So what would be my motivation for going after someone like Bryan Danielson? CM Punk, fair enough, he has that... well he has it [AEW World Championship] for now but Moxley could, you know, end up taking it from him. So maybe it would be Mox, I don't know, try and sort out a little dance with at some point." [29:36-30:00]

Watch the post-Forbidden Door media scrum below:

Jon Moxley called out several Japanese legends following Forbidden Door

At AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, Jon Moxley became the Interim AEW World Champion by beating Hiroshi Tanahashi in an instant classic between the two men.

During the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, The Death Rider claimed that he wanted to beat every Japanese legend he could possibly think of. He named the likes of Jun Akiyama, The Great Muta, and UFC Hall of Famer Kazushi Sakuraba.

Moxley said:

"Eddie Kingston would like to fight Jun Akiyama. Akiyama! Hey, Eddie Kingston is looking for you my friend. If you want to bring [Kazushi] Sakuraba, too. Maybe I'll go with him. Most importantly, Jun Akiyama, Eddie is looking for you."

Moxley is currently scheduled to compete this Wednesday at Blood and Guts. He is also no stranger to Jay White, having faced him in NJPW's G1 Climax tournament a few years ago.

