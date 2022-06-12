"Maybe he doesn't run away with The Young Bucks" - 5-time champion puts Kenny Omega on notice after historic world championship win

New IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White has put Kenny Omega on notice.

In the aftermath of his historic win at NJPW Dominion 6.12 over Kazuchika Okada, Switchblade cut a brilliant backstage promo as he took shots at the former AEW World Champion.

White recalled the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship win over Omega in 2018, which led to the latter's departure from NJPW, along with The Young Bucks.

White said:

"Look at the way you guys look up to a guy like Okada. Hell, let's throw Kenny in there, nothing personal against Kenny. But if we go back a little history lesson, I took that IWGP United States Championship from him. And then what did he do? He left. This is why I say I am the catalyst of professional wrestling because without me you don't even get AEW."

He continued:

"Everything you've all come to enjoy and love and cherish over the past few years you don't have without me because without me beating Kenny Omega, maybe he doesn't run away. Maybe he doesn't run away with The Young Bucks and take his success and create All Elite Wrestling."

Along with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, White has also captured the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, the NEVER Openweight Championship, and the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the past.

Jay White also warned Kenny Omega's former tag team partner Hangman Page after his win at Dominion

Kenny Omega isn't the only former AEW World Champion Jay White warned after his win over Kazuchika Okada.

The Bullet Club star also put Hangman Page on notice. On the latest episode of Dynamite, Page demanded a shot at Kazuchika Okada's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

During his in-ring promo, White said:

"Hangman Adam Page, you want Okada? You can have him, because you're not getting this [IWGP World Heavyweight Championship]. You dumb cowboy b*tch."

It now remains to be seen what plans AEW and NJPW have in store for Switchblade at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view following his emphatic victory.

