5-time WWE Champion CM Punk namedropped during unique stipulation match at ROH Final Battle

The self-proclaimed Best in the World CM Punk has not been seen on Tony Khan's promotion ever since the brawl out incident in September. While there are rumors revolving around his status with AEW, he was namedropped by the commentary team during the ROH World Tag Title match.

Tonight's Ring of Honor had its final pay-per-view of the year, Final Battle. FTR faced The Briscoes in the first-ever Double Dog Collar match for the ROH tag team titles.

There have been a handful of Dog Collar matches in the history of professional wrestling. As far as Ring of Honor goes, there haven't been many. The first-ever match of its kind on the promotion was almost two decades ago. It was between Raven and CM Punk at ROH: Death Before Dishonor.

Tonight, just as the Double Dog Collar match began, one of the commentators, Ian Riccaboni, talked about the bout between Raven and CM Punk. The latter was mentioned for the first time on the promotion since the brawl-out incident.

The two-time AEW World Champion has been part of another Dog Collar match in his career. That was against the current AEW Champion MJF earlier this year.

FTR and The Briscoes had the honor of being the first tag teams to compete in this stipulation. The match was a bloodbath, and in the end, The Briscoes won the bout to become the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions.

