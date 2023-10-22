5-time WWE champion puts MJF on notice after squash win on AEW TV

Former WWE and current AEW star Samoa Joe laid down the gauntlet for MJF as he challenged him to a match for the AEW World Championship.

The Samoan Submission Machine did this on Collision after comfortably dispatching Tony Nese in a quick match that ended with a musclebuster. After the match, he took the microphone and said the following:

“Maxwell Jacob Friedman, tonight I bring you a gift my friend. The gift of foresight. And what you foresee is that I am coming for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. Now Max, what you do with this gift is very, very important because you see you can give me what I want or Max, I can put you in a situation where you are forced to give me what I want. Because I am Samoa Joe, the one true king of television and I will be the next AEW World Heavyweight Champion,” Samoa Joe said.

Expand Tweet

Joe and MJF went head to head for the world title last month at the Grand Slam, where the latter came up victorious after using his wrist tape to choke out his opponent.

MJF has a lot on his plate right now, as he is due to face Jay White at Full Gear next month. After the call out by the 5-time WWE champion, it will be interesting to see how things turn out.

Do you think MJF will give Samoa Joe a shot at the AEW World Title? Let us know in the comments section below.