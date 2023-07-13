5-time WWE titleholder returns to AEW as a heel, reveals himself as 5th member of The Blackpool Combat Club

The Blackpool Combat Club's five-man roster for the Blood and Guts match happening next week has been finalized. Another big name will be fighting alongside the faction, and this is former WWE Superstar Pac. He will once again be playing the heel role, something he has been known for.

He was last seen on Dynamite alongside the Lucha Brothers as a member of the Death Triangle, who were the World Trios Champions at the time. They feuded with The Elite for the titles and lost them.

At the last segment on tonight's episode of Dynamite, Don Callis was set to make the announcement for the fifth member of the team but was interrupted by Kenny Omega. On his way to the ring, Omega was blindsided by members of the BCC, and amidst the scuffle, Pac made his appearance.

This is sweet revenge for Pac, who has a history with Kenny Omega and The Elite on several occasions. He will have the opportunity to dish out punishment on one of the most gruesome matches AEW has to offer, Blood and Guts. Next week is sure to be full of chaos.

