5-time WWE titleholder squashes AEW star in 15 seconds and challenges CM Punk to a match at All In

CM Punk was just challenged for a match at All-In on AEW Collision by Samoa Joe. This immediately followed the earlier announcement of FTR challenging The Young Bucks for a match at Wembley.

Following a squash match against Serpentico, the shortest in the show's history, Joe took the mic and began to address how he was without a match for AEW All In.

The Samoan Submission Machine brought up his rivalry with CM Punk. Samoa Joe mentioned how a matchup of that caliber did not deserve the finish it had during their matchup during the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The former US Champion claimed that this was not good for their legacy as superstars who shed blood, sweat and tears for the industry.

Joe has given CM Punk a week to respond and think about his challenge. He expressed that once that week ended, he will not be as lenient, and will force the former AEW Champion to accept his challenge.

With less than a month till one of wrestling's most attended events, the match card is slowly filling up, with three matches made official or teased just within the week alone.

